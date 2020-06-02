Realme 5, 5i, and 5s update for Android 10 arrives in India

A brand new main update to Realme UI is now rolling out for the Realme 5, 5i, and 5s in India. The update brings the OS to Android 10 and brings lots of these options related to the OS update like Focus mode. There are a number of updates to Realme UI associated to wallpapers, animations and visuals, new icons, and an optimized digital camera app.









Source: Realme Community

According to the changelog on the Realme discussion board publish, Theres a brand new sensible sidebar that permits you to rapidly entry apps and begin multi-window classes, new enhancements to the screenshot expertise (improved 3-finger gesture and floating preview), and tweaks to the Game Space apps. There are new System components like an improved one-handed operation of Quick Settings, new built-in ringtones selector, and an choice to pause a display screen recording in the brand new floating management.

The update is rolling out in phases which is able to possible happen over the following week or so. Check out the supply hyperlink to see the complete listing of options outlined in Realmes discussion board publish.

