Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving Update With May 2020 Android Security Patch

Realme 2 Pro has began receiving a brand new software program replace that brings the May 2020 Android safety patch. The new replace fixes system lags on the Realme 2 Pro. In addition to the Realme 2 Pro, a number of customers have reported that the Realme three and Realme 3i have additionally began getting new software program updates with the May Android safety patch. Those updates embody optimise digicam high quality and improve battery life alongside the most recent safety patch. You may anticipate some efficiency enhancements by means of the brand new updates.

As per details shared on the Realme Community boards, the most recent software program replace for the Realme 2 Pro comes with a firmware model RMX1801EX_11_C.31. It brings the May 2020 Android safety patch and fixes the lagging drawback of the sliding standing bar.

Alongside the replace for the Realme 2 Pro, some customers on the Realme Community boards have reported that the corporate has began rolling out the most recent software program updates for each the Realme three and Realme 3i. The replace for the Realme three carries a firmware model RMX1825EX_11_C.10, whereas it has a model quantity RMX1827EX_11_C.10 for the Realme 3i, as seen within the screenshots shared by the customers.

The new updates for the Realme three and Realme 3i come shortly after the debut of the Realme UI on each telephones. The changelog seen within the screenshots shared by the customers present that the updates embody the May Android safety patch in addition to enhancements reminiscent of digicam high quality optimisations, swipe-up gestures, improved gaming expertise, and an prolonged battery life. The updates additionally tackle points with display sliding, gyroscope, and album thumbnails. Furthermore, there’s a repair for an occasional audio weakening concern within the PUBG Mobile recreation.

Although customers have reported the arrival of the most recent updates, Realme is but to offer their particulars by means of its official discussion board posts. It can also be necessary to spotlight that the model numbers seen within the screenshots shared by the customers are totally different from what’s available within the Realme help web page, regardless of the May 15 launch date. Version numbers finish with C.10, nonetheless, indicating they’re much like what customers are reporting to be receiving.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Realme to get readability on the replace and can replace this area when the corporate responds.

Staged rollout

Realme rolls out its software program updates in a staged method to a restricted variety of customers initially. This means you’ll have to attend for just a few days to obtain the recent replace in your cellphone.

