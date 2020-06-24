Realme 2 Pro gets Android 10 update with Realme UI

Launched again in September of 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo, the Realme 2 Pro has began receiving its second main Android update with Realme UI primarily based on Android 10. The update is at present seeded to a restricted variety of customers and will likely be dropped at extra areas in batches within the coming days so long as no crucial bugs are found.

The new firmware bears the RMX1801EX_11.F.07 construct quantity and Realme recommends these seeking to update to the brand new model to get their cellphone on model RMX1801EX_11_C.31 earlier than beginning the update process. In phrases of options, customers can count on all of the Android 10 goodies just like the optimized system-wide gestures, improved privateness controls and Digital Wellbeing.

Theres additionally the Smart Sidebar, optimized screenshot gesture, new visuals and animations in addition to random MAC deal with generator.

Source