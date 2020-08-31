Real Sociedad announce newly-signed David Silva has tested positive for coronavirus

The previous Premier League star is revealing no signs of Covid -19 however will stay in seclusion up until tests return an unfavorable outcome

Real Sociedad have actually revealed that David Silva has tested positive for the coronavirus as the previous Manchester City star stays separated and is presently asymptomatic.

The Spanish star just recently finished his relocate to the club, leaving Manchester City after a 10-year stay with the Premier League giants.

Silva’s go back to Spain came by means of a complimentary transfer, with the midfielder sensational Lazio after choosing to sign with Real Sociedad in spite of formerly talking about a handle the Italian side.

The 34-year-old midfielder has yet to associate his team-mates for pre-season and will now stay separated after Monday’s positive test.

“Real Sociedad confirms that David Silva has tested positive in the PCR test carried out this morning at the Policlínica Gipuzkoa,” the club stated in a declaration.

“This is the 2nd test that the brand-new Real Sociedad gamer has taken in the last 72 hours, the very first of which occurred on Friday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and the outcome was unfavorable.

“David Silva took a trip the other day on a routine flight to Bilbao and shown up in San Sebasti án during the night. This early morning, the 2nd test was performed, as shown in the procedure for going back to …