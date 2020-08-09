Real Racing gives new Honda first win

Bertrand Baguette and Koudai Tsukakoshi took an eventually dominant win in the #17 Honda, having actually been secured fight with the # 8 ARTA NSX for much of the race till Tomoki Nojiri spun while under pressure from Tsukakoshi on lap 36 of 66.

It marks the first win for Baguette and Tsukakoshi as a duo, along with the Real Racing group’s first win because the 2018 Okayama season-opener.

Polesitter Nirei Fukuzumi managed the early phases in the ARTA Honda, however could not get rid of the advances of Baguette, with the set rapidly gapping the remainder of the field.

Never falling far more than a 2nd behind Fukuzumi, Baguette made his proceed lap 15 to take control and over the following laps the Belgian developed a little buffer out front.

Baguette had around 6 seconds in hand when he pitted on lap 30 to turn over to Tsukakoshi, however ex-Formula 2 racer Fukuzumi published some excellent laptimes prior to making his own stop on lap 35 to turn over to Nojiri.

Nojiri resumed simply ahead of Tsukakoshi and the fight in between the 2 Honda chauffeurs appeared set to rave for the remainder of the race till Nojiri just lost control of the ARTA maker leaving Turn 12 while being watched by his competitor.

That left Tsukakoshi with an enormous 21 s lead over the #36 TOM’S Toyota of Yuhi Sekiguchi, which he appropriately nursed to the surface.

…