‘Real possibility’ that Gang of Four guitarist Andy Gill, who died in February, was early victim of coronavirus

Andy Gill’s February loss of life might have been attributable to coronavirus, his widow, the writer and activist Catherine Mayer, has instructed.

The late guitarist accomplished a tour of Asia together with his band, Gang of Four, in November 2019, and died on 1 February.

In January, Gill was admitted to hospital after creating a “respiratory illness”, with the trigger of loss of life formally listed as pneumonia and organ failure.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

Writing on her website, Mayer revealed that Gill had suffered a number of of the signs of the lethal illness, together with low oxygen, lethargy and diminished urge for food.

“Andy thought it unlikely he had come into contact with [coronavirus],” she wrote, saying that docs had requested Gill whether or not he travelled to Wuhan, town the place many scientists imagine the virus originated. “Gang of Four’s tour had taken the band only to Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.”

Read extra

Gang of Four’s tour supervisor had additionally suffered “respiratory distress”, which his physician believed was attributable to Covid-19.

One of Gill’s docs informed Mayer: ”Once we realized extra about Covid-19, I believed there was an actual risk that Andy had been contaminated by SARS-COV-2​.”

Though the medical staff ran assessments on Gill that confirmed no hint of the virus, they emphasised to Mayer that this was removed from a definitive reply.

“This is not, the specialist explained, a definitive answer. By the time of Andy’s admission into hospital, he had been ill for weeks,” she wrote. “The virus could have already left his body, but triggered immune complications.”

Wrote Mayer: “We may never find out whether Covid-19 killed Andy, yet I will always know, in indelible detail, how he died. I will always know, intimately, how Covid-19 kills, the suffering it causes and the unbearable stillness that follows.”