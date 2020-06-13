Real Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE: Team news and latest build-up today

Lionel Messi and Barcelona resume their La Liga title defence at Mallorca. The champions have a chance to extend their lead over Real Madrid to five points using their rivals hosting Eibar on Sunday.

While the Argentine has overcome a knock, Quique Setien will undoubtedly be delighted to welcome straight back Luis Suarez too: ”He (Messi) is doing perfectly and won’t have any problem,” said coach Quique Setien. He (Suarez) is better than we expected. But the question is how ready he could be after way too long out and whether he could be ready to start.”

Follow all of the live updates from the Iberostar Stadium as Barcelona resume their title defence. Please allow a moment for the blog to load.





Key Points Match begins at 9pm BST

Visitors Barca carry two-point lead at the surface of the table in to game

Mallorca sit 18th in the league, needing an upset to escape relegation zone







Cucho Hernandez begins front for Mallorca, he is at the Spanish club on loan from Watford. How will he fare against the Spanish champions? Team news – Mallorca Here's a glance at how the home side lines up tonight: With plenty of goals in the last two matches involving the sides, are expectant of more of the same in around 45 minutes time when the match gets underway: Another surprise came in the shape of 21-year-old Uruguayan Ronald Araujo who starts alongside Gerard Pique at the heart of Barca's defence as Samuel Umtiti not fully fit and Clement Lenglet is suspended. Can the youngster impress tonight? It seems somewhat strange for Barcelona to employ a computer generated image of Lionel Messi to announce the team playing for the first time since lockdown but I guess that is the world we're currently surviving in. The big takeaway is the omission of Luis Suarez. How to look at the game tonight I hear you ask. Here are some details: When could it be and what time does it start? The match begins at 9pm at Estadi de Son Moix on Saturday 13 June. How could i watch it online and on TELEVISION? All La Liga matches will undoubtedly be available liberated to Sky clients via LaLigaTV on channel 435. Quique Setien's side will be hoping to get back off to business after the prolonged period of inactivity. Barca entered the lockdown period on the back of a 1-0 over Sociedad, a bounce back result after their 2-0 loss away to Real Madrid in the El Clasico at the beginning of March. The Catalan giants have actually won five of the last six league matches, and have dominated their recent meetings with Mallorca, scoring five times in each of their last two clashes. With matches against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid still to come Barca will want to send a message tonight and extend their lead at the top of the table to five points. But back to tonight's fixture. Mallorca are only a place off 17th placed Celta Vigo and were in good form prior to the shutdown of La Liga because of coronavirus. They had lost one time within their last four games, with victories in two of them including a 2-1 success at Eibar in their last match. With Barca's away form significantly less than stellar this year, by their standards, Mallorca will be hoping to get something out of the game. However, the home side have lost their last six La Liga matches against the champions and never have beaten Barcelona in the league since May 2009. So it'll be a difficult task. The evening before that saw the league's first match back, with the Seville derby happening between Sevilla and Real Betis. Sevilla emerged 2-0 winners there. And last night's results: Granada beat Getafe 2-1 Valencia drew 1-1 with ten-man Levante We're an hour or two away from kick-off now… Here's how the rest of today's La Liga games played out: Espanyol defeated 10-man Alaves 2-0 Celta Vigo were beaten 1-0 by visitors Villarreal Real Valladolid are leading hosts Leganes 1-0 with 30 minutes gone Barca, meanwhile, have a two-point lead over rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table, and will be trying to extend that ahead of Los Blancos' game against Eibar tomorrow. Mallorca, 18th in the table, host the match and will undoubtedly be hoping to stage an important upset to climb out from the relegation zone. Welcome to The Independent's coverage of tonight's La Liga fixture between league leaders Barcelona and Mallorca!

