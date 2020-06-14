Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane gives updates on Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio ahead of Eibar match

Eden Hazard is poised to go back for Real Madrid after overcoming an ankle injury, Zinedine Zidane has confirmed.

The Belgian, a joint-record signing for Los Blancos, thought his season was over in February after undergoing ankle surgery, but he can now be fit to play a part against Eibar as Madrid resume their La Liga campaign.

Zidane will also have Marco Asensio available, with the Spain international missing the entire campaign so far with knee ligament damage.





And the French manager is upbeat as his side turn to chase down champions Barcelona in the title race.

“The good news is that they both have had time to prepare like all the other players, Asensio is training normally, so is Hazard, they are both available and that’s great news for us,” Zidane said.

The match against Eibar will be Real’s first La Liga game at the 6,000 capacity Alfredo di Stefano stadium, a move from the Santiago Bernabeu so that you can accelerate renovation works on their iconic home.

“The Di Stefano is our stadium until the end of the season and we’re delighted to be playing there,” Zidane added.

“The pitch may be the same size, we’ve trained there and we’re prepared to play there.

“I don’t like playing without fans but that’s the situation we’re in and we’ll adapt to it. But no-one can take away our excitement about playing and we’ll make just as big an effort on the pitch.”