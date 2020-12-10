Zinedine Zidane has made it clear that he has no plans of growing old in Real Madrid. He said that he will not be following the footsteps of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in doing so.

Real Madrid achieved just one victory out of all the five games. This caused the team to struggle in the European La Liga. All these resulted in the scrutiny of Zidane as the manager.

Real Madrid Under Zidane’s Management

After achieving continuous victory, one after another, Real Madrid is back with a bang. The team gained victory over Sevilla this Saturday. It was followed by taking over Monchengladbach this Wednesday.

Zinedine Zidane has been looking after the Bernabeu club for the past four years. Ferguson, on the other hand, has been managing the Manchester United team for over 26 years.

Zidane gave a statement about his journey with Real Madrid. He said that he had already spent so much time in Madrid, and he wants to do so for a little longer.

On their win against Monchengladbach, Zidane expressed his satisfaction over the media. He said that he was glad to reach the targeted goal. He also praised how the team maintained perfection right from the beginning till the end of the game. The manager also expressed his happiness towards the performance of the rest of the players of Real Madrid. He mentioned that though he was always with them, they are the real warriors who get things done.

Real Madrid will not be playing against the winners of last year, Bayern Munich in the Champions League. They will also not be playing against Paris Saint-Germain, and the two giants of Premier League, Manchester City, and Liverpool. It is most likely that the team will be facing Lazio, Porto, or Atlanta.