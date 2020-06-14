Real Madrid vs Eibar predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of La Liga fixture tonight

Real Madrid resume their La Liga campaign on Sunday looking to look for rivals FC Barcelona in what promises to be a compelling title race.

After the enforced break as a result of coronavirus, Los Blancos will hope to keep on applying pressure and make the conclusion to the domestic season in Spain worth the wait.

Zinedine Zidane will undoubtedly be bullish about his side’s chances, despite Barcelona already opening up the lead at the very top to five points, after recovering Eden Hazard from what were at the time season-ending ankle surgery in February.





Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

It means the French manager has a series of intriguing decisions to create as that he continues to restructure a Real Madrid side filled with both young talent and proven top notch players.

Here will be the predicted line-ups for the initial game right back at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

Watch more

When is it and what time does it start?

The match will begin at 6:30pm at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Sunday 14 June.

How can I watch it on line and on TV? Is there a live stream?

All La Liga matches will undoubtedly be available liberated to Sky clients via LaLigaTV on channel 435. You can down load the Premier Player app and stream the game on desktop or mobile devices.

What may be the team news?

Eden Hazard is primed to go back for Los Blancos after initially fearing his season was over in February following ankle surgery.

Zidane includes a plethora of options to take into account alongside the Belgian to participate Karim Benzema in leading three, including: Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, the fit-again Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Zidane may prefer to put Luka Modric on the bench with a trident of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde preferred. While Nacho and Luka Jovic are out injured.

Watch more

What will be the predicted line-ups?

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Isco; Hazard, Benzema

Eibar predicted XI: Dmitrovic; Arbilla, Oliveira, Bigas, Cote; Leon, Diop, Cristoforo, Orellana; Enrich, Charles

What are the odds?

Real Madrid: 1/4

Eibar: 11/1

Draw: 5/1

Prediction

After recovering Eden Hazard, are expecting Zinedine Zidane’s side in the future out fast as La Liga returns, especially with Barcelona already a further three points clear. With competition all over the pitch in what might be the deepest squad in world football, they can not afford a sluggish start if they desire to hunt down Barcelona.

We’ll opt for a 3-0 home win here in what should signal the start of a fascinating conclusion to the title race.