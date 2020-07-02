Real Madrid to formally launch women’s side after merger | Football News





CD Tacon’s Aurelie Kaci battles for the ball with Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona

Real Madrid will officially launch their women’s team after the Spanish football federation approved a deal to merge with CD Tacon.

Real agreed to accept Madrid-based Tacon last year after they were promoted to the very best division of Spanish football, a move that was subsequently approved by the club’s members.

In a statement, Real confirmed that the merger would become effective when the men’s season ends on July 19.

“Real Madrid are looking forward to this new challenge with a commitment to promoting women’s football and contributing to its development and growth in our society,” the statement said.

Real president Florentino Perez added: “The time has come to build a team that you will all be very proud of.”

CD Tacon for action against Atletico Madrid last season

Tacon retained their name, badge and kit last season but played and trained at Real’s Valdebebas facilities, finishing in 10th in the 16-team division, which ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They will now be renamed Real Madrid Femenino, and likewise to the senior team, Real may also create teams between U16 and U19 level.

1. FFC Frankfurt have also been rebranded as Eintracht Frankfurt

It represents a growing trend of European clubs entering formal partnerships or buying women’s teams outright. On the same day, German side 1. FFC Frankfurt formally merged with the Bundesliga’s Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 2018 women’s Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg, who has previously spoken about the potential aftereffects of the coronavirus pandemic on women’s football, warned that mergers can’t be short-term pet projects.

“I’m hoping they will stabilise the investment over a long period and that they have a long-term perspective because it can’t happen overnight,” Hegerberg said.