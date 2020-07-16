Real Madrid crowned La Liga champion for first time since 2017 with victory over Villarreal

Zinedine Zidane’s side went in to Thursday’s game against Villarreal knowing a victory could be enough to secure just the club’s third domestic league title this decade — and the first since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

It was definately not the team’s best performance this season — indeed it looked like nerves were a hindrance early on — but Benzema’s brace was enough to seal a 2-1 win and bring the crown back to the Spanish capital.

This team has won countless trophies with Zidane in control, though it appeared the occasion was getting the better of his players as several passes went astray in the opening stages.

But it was Luka Modric, himself guilty of a few errant passes, who got the party started for Real, winning possession back in Villarreal’s half and playing a pass in to Benzema, who drilled the ball low under Sergio Asenjo.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Benzema put the result certainly from the penalty spot after Sergio Ramos had dubiously been brought down following a surging run from defense.

The penalty did need to be retaken after Ramos passed the first effort to Benzema, who had encroached into the area way before his teammate had touched the ball.

With Benzema chasing Lionel Messi for the top scorer award, Ramos allowed his teammate to take the next penalty, which he drilled low to Asenjo’s right.

There were some nervy moments in the closing stages after Vicente Iborra pulled a goal straight back for Villarreal, but Real Madrid held on for the win — because of some heroics from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois — despite a late onslaught from the “Yellow Submarine.”

Elsewhere, Barcelona knew it needed to win to have any hope of forcing the title race to the last day of the season. However, a shock defeat in the home to 10-man Osasuna for Messi and Co. was the icing on an already delicious cake for Real Madrid.

It was truly a strange setting for Real to be celebrating a record-extending 34th league title. Normally accustomed to playing in front of an 81,000 capacity Santiago Bernabeu, the team has been playing all of its matches since the enforced break because of the coronavirus pandemic at the club’s training center, because of its usual home currently undergoing renovations.

Real’s revolution

This was a season that promised so little for Real Madrid, yet in the course of time delivered so much.

The team struggled last season, as much predicted they’d. It was life after Cristiano Ronaldo — the club’s first year minus the talismanic forward since 2009 following his move to Juventus — and Zidane.

Julen Lopetegui was hired to replace the French coach, but was fired just four months into the job after a string of poor performances. Real then considered reserve coach Santiago Solari, who was hired permanently automatically due to La Liga rules stating a caretaker manager can’t be set up for a lot more than two weeks.

He lasted just five months and with the club now desperate, it turned to the person who had achieved unprecedented success in his time as manager.

“Next season, winning the league will be the priority,” a buoyant Zidane told reporters at his second unveiling as head coach.

He had returned, nevertheless the results of old didn’t follow Zidane back again to the Bernabeu. Many begun to question the Frenchman’s ability as a tactician and asked whether he relied too much on individual star power, namely Ronaldo, to be successful.

This season, however, Zidane transformed the team in an impressive fashion. Without Ronaldo’s goals — the Portuguese star scored an astonishing 451, a club record, during his time in Madrid — Zidane knew huge improvements were needed elsewhere.

It’s usually said that any good title-winning team is made on a good defense and Zidane has turned Real’s leaky and fragile straight back line in to the best in La Liga.

Last season, the team conceded 46 goals and finished in third place, a distant 19 points behind bitter rival Barcelona. This season, with just one game left to play, the team has let in only 22.

That’s not saying the front line hasn’t been impressive, too. Benzema has yet again proven himself to be an elite striker and, at the age of 32, still one of the better in Europe.

During Ronaldo’s nine years at Real, the French forward diligently and selflessly performed his role as a facilitator to the Portuguese forward’s goalscoring exploits.

However, since Ronaldo’s departure, Benzema indicates that he is not lost any of his goalscoring ability in those nine years as provider. With 21 goals now this season, that he could still catch Lionel Messi’s 23 to claim this year’s “Pichichi” trophy, the award for La Liga’s top scorer.

Real may never play with the same aesthetically pleasing style that Barcelona has become synonymous with over the years, but Zidane’s side continues to be capable of some scintillating play.

This was perhaps best exemplified by the wonderful team goal against Valencia last month, finished off by Benzema’s audacious volley that had even Zidane holding his head in amazement.

Then there is the striker’s sublime rearfoot against Espanyol, a piece of skill that was eulogized around the world and drew comparisons to Real Madrid legend Guti.

The first goal against Villarreal tonight came from yet another aspect of Real Madrid’s game that Zidane has vastly improved. This team hasn’t been known for its relentless high pressing, but Zidane has them pressing occasionally and intelligently, regularly winning the ball straight back deep in the opponents half.

In the finish, it was Real Madrid’s unstoppable form since the enforced break because of the coronavirus pandemic that swung the season in its favor. While Barcelona has stuttered and stumbled since the restart, Real has won all 10 of its games to open up what proved to be an unassailable advantage.

There could yet be more success this season, too, as Zidane’s side will now be confident of overturning a 2-1 deficit against Manchester City in the Champions League.