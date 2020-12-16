Real Madrid reached the top of the La Liga table. They are not the only team to take that place. Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad also share the position. It can be said that Real Madrid just reached the position this Tuesday night. all thanks to the player Kareem Benzema. It was he who earned the team enough points taking them to the position of the two other teams.

Real Madrid Won Against All Odds

Karim Benzema made Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao, the 10-man team by 3-1. Athletic Bilbao had a good chance of penalty as Inaki Williams was pushed. It was done by Dani Carvajal when Williams was going for a shoot. Vinicius Junior had a good opportunity to score in the first half. Unfortunately, he could not. His ball was saved by Unai Simon, the keeper. It was an effort from a close-range. Later, Kroos caused Real Madrid to take the lead at half-time. He went for a low-bottom shoot, toward the corner.

Things got interesting post-half-time. An effort made by Vinicius was ruled out as off-side. This was followed by an appeal for a handball penalty which was denied. Later, Mikel Vegas made an effort to score but Thibaut Courtois got successful in saving the ball.

The overall fixture of the match was quite tricky for Real Madrid. After having won for the third time, there were chances of them losing focus. Among all other warning signs, one was the absence of Casemiro who stood suspended.

The entire Real Madrid team was highly reliant on Karim Benzema. All thanks to his form and goal-scoring strategies. This is accompanied by the encouraging form of Carvajal and Kroos. The contributions of the right-back should also not be forgotten.