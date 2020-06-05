Real Madrid accelerate talks with Eduardo Camavinga – Armenian News

Real Madrid have in latest days accelerated conversations with 17-year-outdated Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga a few attainable summer time switch.

An provide is anticipated to be made within the coming weeks by Los Blancos to the Ligue 1 participant, even if the Brittany facet has no intention of permitting {the teenager} to depart this summer time, Getfootballnewsfrance.com reviews, citing RMC.

A supply near the Spanish membership had the next to say on the matter: “He is the future midfield star in European football. We want him to keep him at the club for 10 years. He is our priority. It is better to buy him this summer rather than next season, when he will have played in the Champions’ League and will be worth twice as much.”

Real Madrid have been watching him intently for a lot of months and talks in latest weeks have intensified between the participant’s entourage and the Spanish giants. Zinedine Zidane is a giant fan of the participant and your complete teaching workers.