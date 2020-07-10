Real Madrid 2-0 Alaves: Real move within two wins of title with comfortable win | Football News





Real Madrid players celebrate Karim Benzema’s opening goal against Alaves

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored as Real Madrid moved within two wins of the La Liga title by beating Alaves 2-0.

Benzema slotted the hosts ahead from the penalty spot after 11 minutes after Ximo Navarro’s clumsy challenge on Ferland Mendy on the edge of the area

Within minutes, relegation-threatened Alaves were within inches of levelling as former Real Madrid B forward Joselu crashed a header against the bar, while Lucas Perez also missed a glorious opportunity to equalise developed by the lively Oliver Burke.

An offside flag caught the visitors out five minutes following the break when their defence switched off allowing Benzema to stroll through on goal from Rodrygo’s through ball, before squaring for Asensio to slot into a clear net.

After initially disallowing the target, a VAR review allowed Real to double their lead and cruise to a victory which leaves them five points from securing the La Liga title – they could seal it when Monday if Barcelona don’t beat Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Real see off determined Alaves

Only five days after appointing their new manager, Alaves threw Juan Ramon Lopez Muniz straight in at the deep end away at the league leaders, and his reign got off to a nightmare start as Navarro’s silly challenge on Mendy allowed Benzema to beat Roberto from the location with hardly 10 minutes on the clock.

But the visitors showed what their new manager would bring to the club within minutes. With Lucas Vazquez deputising at right-back for Real Madrid, Alaves put the raw pace of Burke facing him, nonetheless it was Edgar Mendez who first caught him out of position before crossing for Joselu to rattle the woodwork.

Benzema scored one and made one other in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win

Burke continued the visitors’ resurgence by pulling the ball right back from the byline for Perez after beating Vazquez for pace, but that he blasted over when well-placed.

After the break, the visitors would be built to regret those missed chances, as Rodrygo’s ball right through to Benzema caught their defence out, and allowed Asensio to fire in an additional with the Alaves defence still absent after reacting slowly to a raised offside flag.

Initially the referee disallowed the goal, but a VAR review overruled him with Benzema plainly at least a foot onside.

From then-on Real took get a grip on of the overall game and could have added to their lead, with Roberto saving well from Benzema and Rodrygo, but their profligacy mattered little as they closed in on the title.

What’s next?

Real Madrid travel to Granada on Monday; Kick-off at 9pm. Earlier that same evening, Alaves host Getafe; Kick-off at 6.30pm.