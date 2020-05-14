Real-life Wile E. Coyote filmed chasing a roadrunner in scene straight out of a Looney Tunes episode

A basic scene from the beloved cartoon Looney Tunes performed out in actual life over the weekend when a college professor captured a video of a coyote chasing after a roadrunner.

Michael Thomas Bogan, an assistant professor in the School of Natural Resources and the Environment on the University of Arizona, filmed the scene on the Santa Cruz River, in Tucson, on May 9.

‘There is literally a coyote chasing a roadrunner,’ an astonished Bogan is heard saying in the video. ‘I can’t consider it. That is a straight up cartoon.’

Much like in the basic animated feud between Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner, the canine is seen racing after the chook however finds itself outpaced and outsmarted.

Though the video didn’t finish in an explosion, with the coyote falling off a cliff, or being flattened by an anvil, Bogan’s video did go viral and has since been seen greater than 257,000 occasions, incomes almost 3000 retweets and 12,000 likes.

Bogan says each coyotes and roadrunners are generally noticed alongside the river, although that is the primary time he’s seen the 2 creatures interacting in this fashion.

True to Looney Tunes custom, Bogan says the real-life highway runner managed to flee the incident with out a scratch.

And that’s all, people!

