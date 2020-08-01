‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ newcomer Wendy Osefo dishes on Season 5 tension, why women can ‘have it all’

The mom of 3 and Johns Hopkins University lecturer has actually seen her life’s trajectory skyrocket because she functioned as the Director of Family and Community Engagement under President Barack Obama and much more so because she penned an op-ed throughout the vote tally of the 2016 governmental election which had actually gone viral by the time she awakened the early morning after.

‘RHONY’ NEWCOMER LEAH MCSWEENEY SLAMS RAMONA SINGER FOR TALKING ABOUT HER BIPOLAR DISORDER

“That was in 2016 and my phone hasn’t stopped ringing since,” the 36- year-old stated of her venture into ending up being a political commentator.

Now, in signing up with the Bravo universe for Season 5 of the extremely popular reality series, Osefo is making a point to not just predict her real and genuine self however to reveal women all over the world that through decision they can have it all.

But being totally genuine usually comes at a high cost and Osefo has actually made a profession out of “owning” her takes.

‘RHOBH’ STAR BRANDI GLANVILLE POSTS TEXTS FROM DENISE RICHARDS IN ATTEMPT TO PROVE THEIR ALLEGED AFFAIR

“In the preview, you see my little moment where I say, ‘Address me correctly, sweetie,’ so there’s a moment there,” she quipped about the tension fans can anticipate from the upcoming season when it premieres onAug 2. “There’s in fact an unforeseen …