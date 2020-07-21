Real Housewives Of New York Star Sonja Morgan Spent $75,000 On A Facelift! See The Results!

As quarantine wears on, it’s important to focus on self care and treating yourself. And if you’ve got $75,000 to spare, you can do both in one fell swoop!

Of course, we can’t all be Sonja Morgan…

The Real Housewives of New York star had the cash (and a taste for luxury, as RHONY fans are well aware), plus she had the time after the show wrapped filming (and a global pandemic set in). So she decided to gift herself with a popular plastic surgery procedure.

Morgan explained her reasoning behind the face lift on Instagram, writing:

“I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowels [sic] that were starting to form. People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me!”

She also said she was “exhausted” and “needed a ‘pick me up.’” That is one expensive pick-me-up! Morgan had her procedure done by Dr. Andrew Jacono, author of The Park Avenue Face. (He’s performed the surgery on other notable clients like Housewives alum and celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif.) The 56-year-old shared with E! News:

“I went to Dr. Jacono right after I wrapped filming for five months. I was exhausted, I was bloated, I was tired, and I had, I like to call it a mini face lift. It was my neck and my lower area here — it’s called a deep plane face lift.”

Here’s the post — plus a handy before-and-after:

Dr. Jacono shared the deets of the procedure with E!, saying:

“It lifts the deep structures of the face while also releasing facial ligaments, which results in a naturally volumized, heart-shaped face of youth, free of distortion or tension. It also eliminates the need for recurrent injectable fillers and fat grafting.”

The doctor divulged more about Sonja’s surgery on his own Instagram page, writing:

“Sonja has such beautiful facial structure, high cheek bones, beautiful jawline, and a long elegant neck. She has the perfect ‘scaffolding’, if you will, so I can give her a gorgeous result.”

He shared another side-by-side comparison:

One of the major benefits of this specific type of face lift is that “it can last approximately 10 to 12 years,” according to the surgeon. So at the very least, the reality star will be getting her money’s worth out of it! The designer was clearly very happy with the results and praised Jacono, calling him the “surgeon of surgeons.” She joked:

“I don’t take chances. My face is my money. Well first my mouth is my money and I like to say my ass-ets are my money, too!”

Sonja’s new look is definitely gorgeous. We’re glad she’s happy with it! But SO expensive!!! What do YOU think about how much she spent to look like this??