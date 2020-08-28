Real Housewives Dirty Laundry! RHONJ Vet Danielle Staub DRAGS Andy Cohen!

We’re used to infighting amongst the Real Housewives — but having patron Andy Cohen dragged into the ring is a whole different ball game!

Coming off the heels of a feisty reunion with the RHOBH ladies, a New Jersey alum is now making some serious drama for Bravo’s spokesman. On Tuesday, Danielle Staub, the New Jersey OG who made unofficial appearances in later seasons, released a new episode of her podcast Absolutely Danielle all about her beef with Cohen.

Accompanying the announcement for the episode was a lengthy Instagram post (below). It read:

“I am no longer forced to walk into the Lions Den! Andy kept me In the dark long enough! He has taken whats mine and given it to others!”

Whoa, what?? She even invoked his baby, writing:

“Now that you are a parent I’d hoped you would see some of the pain you caused my family, even when I left the show to protect my young children, you mocked me repeatedly defaming me and yet I still continued to give you over a decade to do right by me and mine! Now it’s time you understand that ‘for every action there is a reaction.’”

The post continued: