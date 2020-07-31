Real Good Coffee Co Whole Bean Coffee, Certified Organic Dark Roast Coffee Beans, 2 Pound Bag



At Real Good Coffee Company we are a small team who pride ourselves on making real good coffee. It’s that simple. Good coffee shouldn’t come with premiums for exotic names and fancy packaging. We promise not to distract you with gimmicks. once you taste the coffee you’ll be impressed.

We have been craft roasting coffee in Seattle for more than 30 years and are dedicated to creating great coffee and fair value, Just like you, we revel in that first cup of the day.

Organic Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee

If you’re looking to start your morning with an enticing and exotic cup of coffee, Real Good Coffee Co USDA Certified Organic whole bean coffee will hit all the right notes. This dark roast, bold single origin organic Sumatran whole bean coffee brings together flavors of bell pepper, cedar, and a lemony acidity that’ll delight any coffee drinker. With a full body that’s ripe with Sumatra’s South Asian spice and pronounced roasted notes, but not overpowering, this is an invigorating cup of coffee.

Sustainable Organic Coffee Beans

Made with 100% Arabica, USDA Certified Organic coffee beans and recyclable materials, this whole bean organic coffee is kosher, and has no additives, preservatives or artificial ingredients. The organic coffee beans are roasted fresh in Seattle, USA, and are suitable for use in any coffee machine including Aeropress, pour over, drip machine, espresso maker, and moka pot.

How To Make Our Organic Coffee:

Prior to using our Organic whole bean coffee, grind the beans to either a medium or coarse grind depending on the type of coffee machine you are using.

Drip Pot- Add 2 Tbsp (10 grams) of medium grind coffee for every 6 oz.of filtered water.

French Press- 9 Tbsp (55 grams) of coarse grind coffee for a 34 oz.french press. Steep for 4 minutes before plunging.

Pour Over- 4 Tbsp (22 grams) of medium grind coffee for every 12 oz.of filtered water. Pour Slowly.

Real Good Coffee Co offers a 100% recyclable coffee pods, espresso and whole bean coffee solution that bridges the gap between quality and affordability. We give you premium quality coffee, with the convenience that matches or beats any other coffee brands on the market. We make coffee that is good to drink, good for the planet, and good for your wallet.

Sustainable Dark Roast Coffee Beans: Our coffee beans are made with premium quality Arabica coffee beans from Central and South America. They are grown, sourced and packaged responsibly, after being roasted fresh in Seattle, USA

Tasting Notes: Our Organic coffee brings together flavors of bell pepper, cedar, and a lemony acidity

Works With All Coffee Brewers: Our dark roast coffee beans are suitable for any good coffee machine: drip machines, espresso maker, French press, Aeropress, pour over and moka pot

Real Good Coffee Co: With over 30 years’ experience of coffee sourcing and craft roasting in Seattle, we make coffee, real good coffee, it’s that simple