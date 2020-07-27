Reagan Foundation asks Trump campaign and RNC joint fundraising committee to stop using Reagan’s likeness in fundraising pitch

The governmental foundation, called for the country’s 40 th president, a Republican, called the RNC previously today in reaction to a fundraising e-mail offering donors an opportunity to get among their “new Trump-Reagan Commemorative Coin Sets” including similarities of both presidents, the representative informed CNN Sunday.

The fundraising pitch, which included the subject line “Ronald Reagan and yours truly,” was signed by President Donald Trump.

“President Reagan was a proud Republican and supporter of a party that has carried on his fight for conservative principles of economic opportunity and limited government,” RNC interactions director Michael Ahrens informed CNN in a declaration. “His likeness is used by thousands of Republicans each year who gather around the country for ‘Reagan Dinners,’ and his library regularly hosts debates for our presidential candidates. Given that the Reagan Foundation just recently hosted the Trump family to raise money for its organization and has not objected to us using President Reagan’s likeness before, their objection came as a surprise.”

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel wrote in a tweet , “The Republican Party has used President Reagan’s image for decades. But since the Reagan Foundation is suddenly opposed to it, are they going to return the money @DonaldJTrumpJr and @kimguilfoyle raised for them just 8 months ago?” prior to sharing a link to an occasion hosted by the foundation, including Donald Trump Jr., with profits benefiting the Reagan Foundation. Ahrens likewise pointed to a variety of occasions including members of the Trump household and administration benefiting the Reagan Foundation, informing CNN although the RNC keeps their usage of Reagan’s likeness was “appropriate,” they ‘d pull the e-mail pitch “as a courtesy.” Trump, and his campaign, directed ire at Fred Ryan, who works as the Washington Post’s publisher and acts as chairman of the board of trustees for the California- based Reagan Foundation. “So the Washington Post is running the Reagan Foundation,” Trump tweeted Sunday, appealing advocates, “We will win anyway” regardless of “phony” surveys. “It should be no surprise that the publisher and CEO of the Washington Post wants to interfere with President Trump’s reelection campaign,” Trump campaign interactions director Tim Murtaugh informed CNN. “As Republicans, we all honor Ronald Reagan’s contribution to this country and our party.” The Reagan Foundation did not react to an ask for remark.





Source link