Ready meal sales slump as shoppers cook food from scratch

Sales of prepared meals have plummeted as Brits took the chance in lockdown to hone their culinary expertise and make dinners from scratch.

Supermarket sales of frozen food soared by £194 million, whereas worth sales of prepared meals went down by some 15.4%, based on a brand new report in the present day.

Brand chief Birds Eye noticed sales of hen nuggets and fish fingers surge in sales by 119% and 59% respectively within the week following faculty closures.

And sales of Greggs’ frozen pasties and sausage rolls in Iceland shot up over 100% on the earlier yr, as shoppers ‘aimed to duplicate their favorite informal eating manufacturers at house.’

Data from analysts Nielsen confirmed that grocery store sales of frozen food leapt by £194.eight million – an increase of 16.1% – within the 12 weeks to April 18.

Unit sales rose by 12.4%, which means an additional 82.2 million packs of frozen peas, fish fingers and hen nuggets have been snapped up by households throughout the UK.

Products related to scratch cooking such as flour, cooking oil, frozen uncooked pastry, greens and protein have seen progress of greater than 100% as ‘time wealthy’ individuals working from house or furloughed make extra use of their kitchens.

Trade journal The Grocer mentioned: ‘Britain is getting into a brand new ice age. Sales of frozen food shot up when lockdown was introduced – and have remained excessive.

‘Covid-19 has been the important thing catalyst within the latest sales growth, after all. Supermarket freezers have been, on common, simply 45% full within the week earlier than Britain went into lockdown on 23rd March as clients purchased every thing in sight and retailers struggled to replenish depleting shares.

‘At some factors, practically two thirds of freezer area was left empty. ‘

As faculties closed, hundreds of thousands of fogeys have been pressured to feed their youngsters extra at house and well-liked merchandise like pizza loved sales hikes of 18.1%.

Birds Eye UK basic supervisor Steve Challouma mentioned frozen food has loved a 30% enhance in in-house consumption.

H added: ‘It is not seen as a compromise. We have been driving the repositioning of frozen from a back-up food to one thing that is top of the range, trendy and related. It is now seen as a optimistic, wholesome, pure and sustainable food alternative.’

Iceland buying and selling director Andrew Staniland informed The Grocer: ‘Sales have remained nicely forward of forecast even after the preliminary surge of panic shopping for subsided.

‘Frozen food has seen the biggest and most extended sales progress throughout this time and this is a sign of shoppers favouring merchandise they will retailer for longer.

‘Customers are selecting to cook from scratch extra as they’ve change into extra time-rich than beforehand.’