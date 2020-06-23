Reading terror attack: Suspect Khairi Saadallah’s brother says he ‘needs time to grieve’

The brother of a guy arrested on the Reading terror attack has issued a statement expressing condolences to the victims.
Khairi Saadallah’s brother, Aiman, said: “I want to express our condolences to the groups of the victims that have died and wish a speedy recovery for those injured.
“I would like to ask the press and media to give me time to grieve & respect my privacy only at that difficult time.”
More follows…
