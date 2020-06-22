Reading terror attack: David Wails named as third victim, reports say

The third victim of the Reading terror attack has been named in reports as David Wails.

Michael Main, a pal of Mr Wails and the other two victims, told the BBC he knew him as a regular at The Blagrave Arms pub.

He said: “I drank with David probably every day. Every time I was within, he was in there. We’d have lots of banter. He was a banter person. He’s one that hits me the most because I know him more and it’s just sad to understand he’s gone so early.

Mr Wails was named locally on Monday afternoon, after tributes were paid to Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, originally from Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, and history teacher James Furlong, 36.

A heart-shaped floral tribute to the three men could be seen outside the bar on Monday afternoon, along side candles and a note which read: “The Blagrave Arms management and staff are devastated at the announcement that the three people who died in the Forbury Gardens attack on Saturday were regular clients and very dear friends of ours.

“Our hearts go out to their family and friends, and the other victims of this horrific incident.”

Alongside the names “Dave, James and Joe”, the written text said: “We will never forget you. RIP.”

