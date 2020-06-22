Reading attack suspect’s ‘brother’ says he is ‘not a terrorist’ and was arrested as UK is ‘racist’ 

A man claiming to be the brother of Reading terror attack suspect Khari Saadallah has claimed his brother ‘defended himself,’ adding that the UK was ‘racist’.

In a group of Facebook posts since Saturday night’s vicious attack, which left three people dead and three more injured, Mo Saadallah has taken care of immediately news and written ‘f*** England’.

His younger sister in addition has passionately defended Saadallah after his arrest.

History teacher James Furlong, David Wails, and American born Joe Ritchie-Bennett have been named as the three victims who were killed during the rampage in Forbury Gardens on Saturday night.

Khairi Saadallah has been arrested underneath the Terrorism Act after three people were stabbed to death in Reading on Saturday night

Claiming to be Khairi’s brother, Mo Saadallah said the suspected was defending himself, later declaring: ‘F*** England’

Responding to a Sky News post revealing the attack was being treated as terror related, Mo Saadallah wrote: ‘This is incorrect. Khairi defended himself … racist countries. Freedom for my cousin Before !!’

On Sunday he posted: ‘We aren’t terrois (sic) and f*** England. #The_kingdom_of_racism’.

The suspect’s youngest sister in addition has defended him on social networking.

She wrote: ‘First, my condolences to the families, I’m really sorry for them. This is the third day and we can not keep silent to individuals ‘who do not know Khairi Saadallah.

‘He moved to the UK 10 years back as a 16-year-old teenager and he started to study and release his wings with volunteer work because he has a history of volunteering in Libya during the revolution.

‘He really has a history of mental illness from the revolution, the death of family members and the difficult situation in the country.

‘But the question is, does the terrorist enjoy tattoos? Does the terrorist wear casual clothes? Does the terrorist have girlfriends and live a normal western life?

‘And about the beard, we all know about coronavirus and he can not shave by himself.

‘We’ve all seen the video of his arrest. He didn’t defend himself or fight as the officers arrested him and he was guided to the van by the authorities.

‘The 2nd question, do we see blood on his clothes? Did he had a weapon? Do they have a video of Khairi stabbing people?’

Saadallah, who is considered to have only been released from prison for various offences 16 days ago, came to the eye of MI5 last year, once they suspected he was likely to travel to Syria for ‘extremist reasons’.

The 25-year-old allegedly claimed to have fought both for and against ISIS, though officials assessing him found he did not subscribe to any ideology or belief system and as an alternative had mental health issues.

Libyan-born Khairi Saadallah is considered to have come to the attention of MI5 this past year after they suspected he was planning to go Syria for ‘extremist reasons’

An investigation unveiled no immediate risk or threat and he was not under surveillance during his so-called rampage.

Saadallah was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and delusional and paranoid schizophrenia, requiring medication before his release, a source told the Sun.

He is thought to attended to the UK from Libya as a tourist in 2012 before claiming asylum as he was at risk from Islamic extremists in his homeland because he ‘liked to drink’ and did not lead a ‘strict religious life’.

However, once in the UK, he ended up in prison after committing a few non-terror offences. He is even considered to have changed into Christianity and has a tattoo of a cross on his arm.

Saadallah boasted to friends in the UK that he had fought as a son or daughter soldier contrary to the forces of former Libya leader Colonel Gaddafi – which he said had forced him to flee the country.

However, his cousin disputed these claims and said Saadallah had fled in order to avoid conflict.

She added that he heard voices and had psychotic episodes which left him thinking he was being followed.

Wokingham history teacher James Furlong was stabbed to death in Forbury Gardens on Saturday

Joe-Ritchie Bennett was the next victim to be named after Saturday’s vicious attack in Reading

The cousin, talking to the Daily Telegraph, added that, 36 months ago, Saadallah started dating a British woman who was ‘very religious’ and he started going to church, eventually converting to Christianity.

Though the couple have since split, Saadallah maintained his faith, have even a tattoo of a cross etched onto his arm.

His cousin added: ‘ He’s not Muslim any more. It’s like he’s always been in the UK.’

His cousin in Libya said: ‘I can not believe he’d do such a thing like this or be involved in anything regarding terrorism. He was prone to extremists in Libya because he liked to drink and socialise and did not lead a strict religious life at all.

‘He started going to church and had tattoos throughout his human body including certainly one of a cross on his arm. He did enter trouble in England and could be aggressive but I can not ever imagine him getting drawn in to something as serious as this.’

Among his other offences, in March 2019 Saadallah spat at Judge Sophie Toms at Reading magistrates court as she sentenced him for previous offences.

Saadallah was given tough licence conditions after his release from prison, but lockdown-hit probation and social services struggled to monitor him.