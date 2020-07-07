Reading 0 – 0 Huddsf’ld

Huddersfield gained what could prove an essential point within their battle against Championship relegation with a 0-0 draw at Reading.

Neither side could make the breakthrough in a dour first half, with Huddersfield’s 18-goal striker Karlan Grant a peripheral figure.

The game did not improve much following the break, with Reading equally culpable, and Grant twice failed to take full advantage of good openings.

Huddersfield had won only one of the previous five matches and drew 0-0 at home to Preston on Saturday.

Sitting in 20th place before kick-off at the Madejski Stadium, they lay only two points off the drop zone.

However, the relegation issue has been complicated by the danger of a 12-point deduction to Wigan, that have appealed from the EFL ruling, for entering administration.

Mid-table Reading secured their first win in four games post-lockdown with a 5-0 win at Luton on Saturday.

Leading scorer Yakou Meite grabbed four goals, including an 18-minute, first-half hat-trick, to take his tally for the season to 16.

Huddersfield made a tentative start, with Reading exerting a way of measuring control through their patient approach work.

The home side twice were able to create space for long-distance attempts at visiting goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

On each occasion, though, the efforts of Jordan Obita and Tyler Blackwell were blocked by the covering defenders.

Huddersfield gradually made headway into the home half, with Andy King and Chris Willock wasting good openings outside the Reading area.

Emile Rowe Smith also needs to have done better when that he cut in from the proper flank.

But with only Rafael to beat, he drove weakly to the ‘keeper’s arms.

Reading persisted on the counter-attack, with Obita scuffing an attempt wide from the Gabriel Osho cross.

John Swift then released George Puscas with an accurate pass nevertheless the Romania forward was not able to lift the ball within the onrushing Lossl.

Huddersfield controlled the first stages of the second period, with Grant becoming more of a presence.

But when presented with to be able to shoot from 25 yards, he skied his effort over Rafael and to the empty stand behind him.

Meite was also becoming more involved but drove wastefully wide, after running in purposefully from the right wing, then nodded well over from the Swift corner.

Grant should then have taken benefit of a sloppy backpass from Swift, that has been left well short of Rafael.

But from looking favourite to attain the ball first, Grant was too slow to it and allowed Rafael to hack clear.Rafael then did even better, turning away substitute Alex Pritchard’s deflected shot at his near post as the game petered out into a scrappy draw.