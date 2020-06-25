Readers respond to our ‘Bring back club cricket’ campaign

Laurence Taylor couldn’t consider that he will likely be ready to go to a fast-food restaurant and but not play summer time sport. “Totally ludicrous and uninformed to not allow cricket to restart,” he wrote. “Not simply cricket although, different sports activities must be allowed. Why is hockey not allowed to restart? There are loads of others. The Government hasn’t a clue about how to exit lockdown – as was predicted by many, it is simple to enter it, nevertheless it’s flipping troublesome to exit it.

“The unhealthiest nation in Europe and we’re ‘ok’ to visit pubs and fast food joints but not get active and play sport outside.”

He later added: “Michael Vaughan needs to get in charge and make these idiots see sense.”

Andrew Noakes wrote the way it was unfair to enable crowds to collect on the nation’s seashores whereas the extra managed atmosphere of cricket continues to be being restricted. “It is true that cricket players handle the ball but, more that most sports, they maintain a healthy distance from each other,” he wrote.

“All the club crickets in the country, playing at the same time, are much less likely to transmit or contract Covid-19 than the hordes that were seen on Bournemouth beach on 24/06/20 or the large crowds at recent illegal raves, notably in the Greater Manchester area.”