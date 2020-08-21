Read the transcript from his nomination acceptance

In his remarks, the previous vice president devitalized President Donald Trump for his failure to consist of the coronavirus pandemic and face the nation’s numeration over systemic bigotry. He required a sweeping reaction, comparable to the New Deal, to fight the financial and health-care crises produced by the break out.

Biden stated he hoped history would “be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here tonight as love and hope and light joined in the battle for the soul of the nation.”

Good night. Ella Baker, a giant of the civil liberties motion, left us with this knowledge: Give individuals light and they will discover a method. Give individuals light. Those are words for our time. The existing president has actually masked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much worry. Too much department. Here and now, I offer you my word: If you delegate me with the presidency, I will make use of the finest people not the worst. I will be an ally of the light not of the darkness. It’s time for us, for We the People, to come together. For make no error. United we can, and will, conquer this season of darkness inAmerica We will select hope over worry, truths over fiction, fairness over opportunity. I am a happy Democrat and I will be happy to bring the banner of our celebration into the basic election. So, it is with terrific honor and humbleness that I accept this nomination for President of the United States of America. But while I will be a Democratic prospect, I will be an …

Read The Full Article