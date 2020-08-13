Read the full US-UAE-Israel statement on normalizing relations

According to a prolonged joint statement in between the United States, UAE and Israel, published on the site of the United States Embassy in Israel and tweeted by Trump, the contract requires the “full normalization of relations” in between the 2 Middle Eastern nations. It likewise requires Israel to “suspend” prepares to annex the West Bank– which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has actually defined as just a “temporary postponement.”

President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates spoke today and consented to the full normalization of relations in between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

This historical diplomatic development will advance peace in the Middle East area and is a testimony to the strong diplomacy and vision of the 3 leaders and the nerve of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a brand-new course that will open the excellent possible in the area. All 3 nations deal with lots of typical difficulties and will equally take advantage of today’s historical accomplishment. Delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will satisfy in the coming weeks to sign bilateral contracts concerning financial investment, tourist, direct flights, security, telecoms, innovation, energy, …

Read The Full Article