READ: The Declaration of Independence

“In Congress, July 4, 1776.

The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for just one people to dissolve the political bands that have connected them with still another, and to assume among the powers of the planet earth, the split up and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the complexities which impel them to the separation.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among they are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to change or to abolish it, and also to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers such form, regarding them shall seem almost certainly to effect their Safety and Happiness.

Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established shouldn’t be changed for light and transient causes; and appropriately all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to that they are accustomed. But each time a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to cut back them under absolute Despotism, it really is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and also to provide new Guards for his or her future security.–Such has been the in-patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the need which constrains them to change their former Systems of Government.

The history of today’s King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of a total Tyranny of these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.

He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most nutritious and required for the public good.

THOMAS JEFFERSON’S ORIGINAL DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE ROUGH DRAFT: START TO SEE THE PICTURES

He has forbidden his Governors to pass Laws of immediate and pressing importance, unless suspended in their operation till his Assent should really be obtained; so when so suspended, he has utterly neglected for carrying on them.

He has refused to pass other Laws for the accommodation of large districts of people, unless those people would relinquish the best of Representation in the Legislature, the right inestimable for them and formidable to tyrants only.

He has called together legislative bodies at places unusual, uncomfortable, and distant from the depository of their public Records, for the sole purpose of fatiguing them in to compliance along with his measures.

He has dissolved Representative Houses again and again, for opposing with manly firmness his invasions on the rights of the folks.

He has refused for a long time, after such dissolutions, to cause others to be elected; whereby the Legislative powers, incapable of Annihilation, have returned to the People at large for his or her exercise; the State remaining in the mean time exposed to all of the dangers of invasion from without, and convulsions within.

He has endeavoured to avoid the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass the others to encourage their migrations hither, and raising the conditions of new Appropriations of Lands.

He has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary powers.

He has made Judges determined by his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries.

He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.

He has kept in our midst, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures.

He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power.

He has coupled with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving his Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation:

For Quartering large bodies of armed troops in our midst:

For protecting them, by a mock Trial, from punishment for almost any Murders that they should commit on the Inhabitants of these States:

For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world:

For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent:

For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury:

For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences

For abolishing the free System of English Laws in a neighbouring Province, establishing therein an Arbitrary government, and enlarging its Boundaries so as to render it at the same time an example and fit instrument for introducing the same absolute rule in to these Colonies:

JUDGE ANDREW NAPOLITANO: OUR DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE AND YOUR CHOICE TO REVOLT AGAINST BRITAIN

For removing our Charters, abolishing our most valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments:

For suspending our very own Legislatures, and declaring themselves invested with power to legislate for us in most cases whatsoever.

He has abdicated Government here, by declaring us out of his Protection and waging War against us.

He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.

He reaches this time transporting large Armies of foreign Mercenaries to compleat the works of death, desolation and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty & perfidy scarcely paralleled in the absolute most barbarous ages, and totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation.

He has constrained our fellow Citizens taken Captive on the high Seas to bear Arms against their Country, to end up being the executioners of their friends and Brethren, or to fall themselves by their Hands.

He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.

In every stage of these Oppressions We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince whose character is ergo marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to function as ruler of a free people.

Nor have We been wanting in attentions to our British brethren. We have warned them every so often of attempts by their legislature to increase an unwarrantable jurisdiction over us. We have reminded them of the circumstances of our emigration and settlement here. We have appealed with their native justice and magnanimity, and we’ve conjured them by the ties of our common kindred to disavow these usurpations, which, would inevitably interrupt our connections and correspondence. They too have now been deaf to the voice of justice and of consanguinity.

We must, therefore, acquiesce in the need, which denounces our Separation, and hold them, once we hold the rest of mankind, Enemies in War, in Peace Friends.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

We, therefore, the Representatives of the United States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the planet for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right should be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and should be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they’ve full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and also to do other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge together our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”