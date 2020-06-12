READ: CNN’s response to Trump campaign’s demand for an apology over poll that shows Biden leading

The demand, which contained numerous incorrect and misleading claims, was immediately rejected by the network, which stands by its poll.

“To my knowledge, this is the first time in its 40-year history that CNN had been threatened with legal action because an American politician or campaign did not like CNN’s polling results,” Vigilante wrote in his response. “To the extent we have received legal threats from political leaders in the past, they have typically come from countries like Venezuela or other regimes where there is little or no respect for a free and independent media.”

Read the total letter below: