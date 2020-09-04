Read Apple’s commitment to freedom of expression that doesn’t mention China

On Friday, Apple released a brand-new human rights policy devoting to “freedom of information and expression” after dealing with years of criticism over the business’s determination to follow mainland China’s censorship laws.

As initially reported by the Financial Times on Friday, Apple’s four-page policy file dedicates to “respecting the human rights of everyone whose lives we touch — including our employees, suppliers, contractors, and customers.” But it does not mention any specific nation, like China, where the business has actually been asked to restriction apps that enable users to prevent censorship in the past. According to Apple’s policy document (PDF), this technique is based upon the United Nation’s Guiding Principles on Business andHuman Rights

“We’re required to comply with local laws”

Apple states that it will continue to follow censorship laws in nations where they exist. “We work every day to make quality products, including content and services, available to our users in a way that respects their human rights,” Apple composes in the file. “We’re required to comply with local laws, and at times there are complex issues about which we may disagree with governments and other stakeholders on the right path forward.”

Apple’s determination to bow down to censorship guidelines in China …