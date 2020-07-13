Reaction to DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic posts ‘frustrating,’ ESPN anchor says

EAGLES ‘PENALIZED’ DESEAN JACKSON OVER ANTI-SEMITIC POSTS

“Thank you. I posted it on my IG page last night. Frustrating to see the lack of outrage for what Desean said, which was undeniably worse than what Brees said. Are we all in on holding ppl accountable for insensitive remarks? Or only when it’s convenient for us?” she reacted to a tweet about speaking up on the Jackson problem on ESPN’s flagship program “SportsCenter.”

Steele published her sector discussing Jackson’s posts in a video onInstagram She was reacting to New England Patriots pass receiver Julian Edelman asking to take Jackson to the Holocaust Memorial Museum and in turn have Jackson take him to the museum of African American History and Culture.

“’Silence is Compliance,’” Steele composed. “Diversity, tolerance and acceptance must be a way of life for all of us, all the time…not just when it’s convenient. Thank you, @edelman11.”

Jackson published passages from a book that wrongly estimated Adolf Hitler on his InstagramStories He likewise applauded anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan in different Instagram posts.

However, the exact same individuals who tore Brees apart for his posts were primarily quiet. Jackson even got assistance from colleague Malik Jackson and ex-NBA gamer Stephen Jackson.