Rea wins Superpole race from Redding

Kawasaki rider Rea was the veteran leader in Saturday’s very first function race, however was taken over late on by Redding and needed to go for 2nd.

In a repeat of race one’s start, Rea got the dive on Redding into Turn 1, while Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu jumped from 5th to 3rd on the within his colleague Michael van der Mark.

The Turkish rider’s attack continued into Turn 2, with Redding being benched to 3rd as Rea attempted to instantly develop a space in the 10- lap sprint race.

The Ulsterman did simply that, his lead standing at simply under 9 tenths as he went onto his 5th trip, with Razgatlioglu 1.2 s in defaults come the following trip.

Keeping it tidy over the staying laps, Rea reduced throughout the line to declare his 90 th win in WSBK and safe pole for this afternoon’s 2nd function race.

Razgatlioglu came under very close attention from Redding in the latter phases, with the Ducati rider utilizing the grunt of the V4 R to get the operate on the Yamaha into the Turn 6 Pedrosa corner on lap 7.

As Redding pulled along with Razgatlioglu, the Yamaha rider stayed up as his R1 was struck by a technical problem.

The Turk had the ability to ride back to the pits, recommending the issue wasn’t as major as that which took colleague van der Mark out of Saturday’s race.

Redding took the chequered flag in …