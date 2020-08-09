Rea takes points lead for first time in 2020

Starting from lead following his success in the Superpole race previously in the day, Rea made a slow launch off the line however had the ability to scoop past both Toprak Razgatlioglu and Loris Baz on the outdoors at Turn 1 to maintain the lead.

Behind, Ducati rider Scott Redding was on the relocation from 5th on the grid, dispatching Baz at the start prior to surpassing Razgatlioglu into Turn 1 on Lap 2 to put himself straight behind title competitor Rea.

Despite his fast charge to 2nd, Redding was not able to difficulty Rea for the lead, the Kawasaki rider gradually however progressively pulling a one-second benefit at the front of the field.

With the space in between the 2 just expanding as the 20- lap race endured, Rea ultimately travelled to a 4.360 s success, finishing his first weekend sweep given that Losail in 2015 and moving 4 points ahead of Redding in the standings.

Redding, on the other hand, invested the 2nd half of the race in a close scrap with the Yamaha of Michael van der Mark, who had actually gradually sculpted his method from the 3rd row of the grid.

Van der Mark briefly passed Redding with 7 laps to go, just to slip up later on in the lap and permit the Ducati rider back into 2nd.

The fight in between the 2 continued till the last lap of the race, Redding holding back van der Mark by simply 0.093 s at the flag to take …