Re-evaluation finds Microsoft’s JEDI proposal still is best By Reuters

By David Shepardson and Eric Beech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Defense Department stated on Friday it has actually finished a thorough re-evaluation of its $10 billion JEDI cloud computing agreement propositions and identified that Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:-RRB-‘s submission still represents the best worth for the federal government.

Despite the declared award, the outcome of a thorough re-evaluation by the U.S. Department of Defense, the agreement stays on hold after a judge in February approvedAmazon com Inc (NASDAQ:-RRB-‘s demand to momentarily stop the offer from progressing.

Amazon, which has actually argued the agreement procedure showed excessive impact from President Donald Trump, stated on Friday it would “not back down in the face of targeted political cronyism or illusory corrective actions, and we will continue pursuing a fair, objective, and impartial review.”

The business called the Pentagon’s “re-evaluation nothing more than an attempt to validate a flawed, biased, and politically corrupted decision” and stated in the last evaluation it “provided a lower expense by a number of 10s of …