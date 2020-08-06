RCM Jig, RCM Clip Tool Short Connector for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Jig Dongle for NS Recovery Mode, Used to Modify the Archive, Play the Simulator(Red)

Price: $7.59
The RCM Jig allows you to enter into RCM(Recovery Mode) on your Switch. It can be used to modify the archive, play GBA / FBA and other simulators, the homemade system can already load Switch games. It is compatable with NS/SX OS RCM Jig is easy to use and install. Connect your RCM Jig to the Right-Hand Joycon rail of switch. Then hold VOL+ press the Power Button.
Specifications
Material: ABS plastic
Suitable: for Nintendo Switch RCM / NS SX OS
Size: 3.5 x 3.5 x 1.8 cm / 1.38 x 1.38 x 0.71 in
Weight: 6g
How to use RCM Jig?
1. long press NS power button, pop-up menu select “power option”,click “turn off”. Turn NS off completely.
2. Copy needed files to the root directory of your TF card
3. Connect your RCM Jig to the Right-Hand Joycon rail of switch.
4. Then hold VOL+ press the Power Button.
5. NS is still in black screen, but already enter into RCM.
6. Connect your NS and computers/Android phones/dongle and inject the boot program via the microUSB Cable.
7. Guide you to the TF card system, you can run a variety of homemade software, systems, games.
✪Connect your RCM Jig to the Right-Hand Joycon rail of switch. Then hold VOL press the Power Button. The RCM template reduces the risk of damage to the Joycon terminals on the switch.
✪Allows you to enter into RCM(Recovery Mode) on your Switch.
✪Made of ABS plastic, durable. Easy to use and install.
✪If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. We will give you a satisfactory answer.