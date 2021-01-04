Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is likely to announce $75.93M sales for the present financial quarter on 2nd February, Tuesday. They have an estimate of $1M as the lowest sales while $193.75M as the highest sales. The company reported $2.52B sales the previous year in this quarter.

On Monday, the company started from $74.69 with the market cap being $16.76B. They have -8.08 as a PEG ratio along with 2.67 betas. Their lowest in 12 months is $19.25 while the highest is $135.32. Their current, quick, and leverage ratio is 0.99, 0.96, and 1.98. Their 50-day rolling average stands at $75.75 while the 200 day is at $63.45.

According to the 29th October report, the company had a quarterly EPS earnings of $5.62 that topped the $4.92 consensus estimate by $0.70. Their net negative margin was 24.36% with a 3.68% negative equity return. Their quarterly revenue was $33.69M that surpassed the $8.71M estimate.

Transactions Of RCL stock

Zacks is expecting the firm to issue sales to range from $2.17B to 2.37B for the present FY. The forecast for the upcoming FY ranges between $2.55B and $5.29B.

JPMorgan Chase and Co. raised the price objective of RCL shares to $79 from $67. Zacks Research demoted the rating for the company to ‘sell’ from ‘hold’ and issued a price target of $62. Berenberg Bank promoted its target price to $60 from $45 and gave a rating of ‘hold’. Deutsche Bank lifted it to $46 from $43 and gave a rating of ‘hold’. BidaskClub demoted the rating to ‘sell’ from ‘hold’. The firm has an average ‘hold’ recommendation with a $69.67 price objective.

Advisory Alpha acquired new holdings in RCL stock, owning $25,000 worth of shares. Jeppson Management bought a new stake, owning $26,000 worth of shares. Claudia Batlle bought a new position and owns $25,000 worth of shares. Tru Independence raised their position by almost 400% and own shares priced at $25,000. Chiron Management acquired a new stake at $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of RCL stock.