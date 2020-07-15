RCA RFR322 Single Door Mini Fridge with Freezer, 3.2 Cu. Ft. capacity – Stainless Steel



Price: $143.79

(as of Jul 15,2020 08:00:42 UTC – Details)



Sleek and beautiful, this 3.2 CU Foot Refrigerator is amazing! This fridge is perfect for a small office, dorm room, kitchen or playroom. The compressor cooling fridge will keep your drinks and food at a perfect temperature. With the built in freezer you can store your dinner, ice cream or other snacks! There is a door bracket to neatly store your drinks. Slide out shelving makes it easy to clean the inside of your fridge. This is a high quality fridge and freezer with a reversible door so you can fit this bar fridge in any spot. With built in temperature control and low energy consumption, this refrigerator is the ideal solution for anyone looking to cool and freeze!

Your purchase includes One RCA RFR322 Single Door Mini Fridge with Freezer in Stainless Steel color

Fridge dimensions: 17-1/2” W x 18.5/8” D x 31.5/8” H | 84 L – 3.2 cu. Ft. inner space | Product weight: 50.7 lbs. | Freezer capacity: 0.2 cu. Ft. | Refrigerant type: R134a, 1.77 Oz/50g

Reversible Door makes it easy to fit this in any spot of your room

Compressor Cooling for ultimate performance even in hot weather

Adjustable Thermostat and Adjustable lever Feet offers the ultimate in versatility