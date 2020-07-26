RCA 3.2 cu. ft Fridge, Black Erase Board Refrigerator with Neon Markers



Introducing the new, 3.2 CU FT Eraser Board Refrigerator! How cool will it be to put a note for the kids right on the door of fridge they use each day? Or a note for your spouse to not forget the eggs at the store? Well now you can with this very cool fridge + freezer combo. The front door acts a dry erase board. The door is reversible and it comes with an adjustable thermostat, slide out glass shelves for easy clean up and a flush back space saving design so it’s perfect for any small office, kitchen, dorm or play room! There is even an ice cube tray included

Easily Write and Erase right on the Fridge. The Front Door is a Dry Erase Board!

3.2 Cubic Foot Fridge and Freezer

Reversible Door. Door basket for 2 Litre bottles

Adjustable Thermostat

Slide Out Glass Shelves and Ice Cube Tray