RCA 24” Smart TV



Price: $119.86

(as of Aug 01,2020 09:01:27 UTC – Details)



The RCA 24″ HD Smart TV features prime picture quality and enhanced connectivity. This Smart TV has built in apps for Netflix, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and more.

VIBRANT DISPLAY: Features a brilliant 720p Full HD LED screen for vivid colours and exceptional contrast.

WALL MOUNTABLE: To simplify the mounting process, the rear panel of the TV arrives with the necessary screw holes to accept an industry-standard VESA mount

3 HDMI Ports

Direct-lit LED: Provides uniform brightness and energy savings