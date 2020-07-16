RCA 10″ Viking Pro (2-in-1) Laptop Tablet with Detachable Keyboard – 32GB | Android 8.1 (Go Edition) – (RCT6A03W13F1H) (Charcoal)



Price: $99.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 06:32:32 UTC – Details)



RCA 10″ Viking Pro (2-in-1) Laptop Tablet with Detachable Keyboard – 32GB | Android 8.1 – (RCT6A03W13F1H): Introducing the RCA 10 Viking Pro tablet. The 10 Viking Pro operates on Android 8.1 (Go edition) and showcases the operating system’s brand-new material design. Captivate your eyes with the Pro’s amazingly clear, 10.1-inch high definition screen. The impressive 1.3GHz quad-core processor is powerful enough to zoom through applications and tasks. Quickly update your social statuses, compose emails and navigate the Web. Use the tablet’s Bluetooth functionality to pair and connect with other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

10.1″ touchscreen, 1280 x 800 resolution;

1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor; 1GB DDR of System Memory; 32GB Flash Memory

Watching Video on Youtube; Install Netflix, Facebook, Instagram… Apps & games from PlayStore;

Android 8.1 (Go edition); Compatible with Google Play

Up to 6-Hours Battery Life; Front 2MP Camera, Rear 2MP Camera; Micro SD Card Slot Supports up to 128GB