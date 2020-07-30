RCA 1.1 Cubic Feet Stainless Steel Microwave Oven



With a 1.1-Cubic-Foot capacity, this stainless steel RCA microwave oven allows for quick and convenient meal preparation. The unit’s one-touch auto-cook menu takes the guesswork out of cooking popularly microwaved foods including popcorn, baked potatoes, pizza, beverages, and frozen dinners, while its reheat button makes it easy to warm food items back up again. The microwave’s soft-touch electronic control panel also comes with cook-by-weight and defrost-by-weight options, speed defrost that alternates between defrost and stand times for efficient results, a start/stop button, and a reset button to clear all previous settings. Choose from 10 power levels for added versatility and control. Other highlights include a removable glass turntable, a handy digital clock and kitchen timer, child safety-lock protection, and an end-of-cycle audio signal, which helps prevent mugs of reheated tea or coffee from being forgotten about. The glass turntable cleans up easily by hand or in the dishwasher, and the interior and exterior of the appliance can be wiped down with a damp cloth as needed. With a sleek Stainless Steel finish, this microwave will look perfect in any kitchen, office or dorm.

1.1-cubic-foot stainless steel microwave oven with 10 power levels and child lock; sleek curved handle

Soft-touch electronic control panel; convenient auto-cook menu

Dishwasher-safe removable glass turntable for even heating

Digital clock and kitchen timer; cook and defrost by weight

6 x one touch functions; including, pizza, popcorn, baked potato etc