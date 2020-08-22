RCA 0.7 Cu. Ft. Microwave Oven (White)



Every kitchen needs a way to quickly cook snacks and meals, and this RCA 0.7-cu ft Microwave is a great choice. Whether you use it to heat leftovers, make coffee or tea, or soften butter and ice cream, it will be an indispensible item for every member of your family. Powered with 700 watts, this oven features ten power levels for complete versatility and accuracy, six one-touch cooking menus to easily choose the perfect combination of time and temperature for anything, and an express cooking function so that you can simply and quickly heat or cook almost anything. Style-wise this oven boasts a sleek and minimal and will look great with virtually any style of décor. Easy to use keypad and screen, including digital clock and timer, ensures a simple interface for users of all ages. This 700W microwave also has a removable glass turntable for easy cleaning. Specifications Variant Group ID: 19895935 Capacity: 0.7 cu ft Watts: 700 Watts Model: RMW733-BLACK Brand: RCA Condition: New Size: 19 x 13.7 Material: other-materials Manufacturer Part Number: RMW733-BLACK Features: Programmed cooking modes , Electronic controls , Push or pull door release , Power levels , Auto defrost modes Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 17.00 x 12.00 x 9.00 Inches

RCA 0.7-cu ft Microwave: Auto defrost 10 power levels

6 one-touch cooking menus Digital clock and kitchen timer

700W 0.7-cu ft

RCA 0.7-cu ft Microwave dimensions 19.5″ x 14″ x 11.5″

RMW733