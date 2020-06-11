R&B Singer Eamon ‘Memba Him?!

Staton Island signer Eamon (full title Eamon Doyle) shot to stardom after his single “F*** It (I Don’t Want You Back)” or the clear model “I Don’t Want You Back” turned the break-up banger of the winter of 2003 … and reached the highest 20 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Eamon’s single spurred the discharge of his debut album I Don’t Want You Back which included different specific modern-day loves songs together with “I Love Them Ho’s,” “Get Off My D***” and “I’d Rather F*** With You.”

Eamon is now fortunately married and has a child daughter.