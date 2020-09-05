RB Miller cut by Patriots





The New England Patriots cut previous Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller as the group works its method to the 53-player lineup limitation, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Miller accepted terms on a 1 year agreement with the group in August, however was not able to split a deep backfield that consists of Sony (NYSE:-RRB- Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and undrafted free-agent J.J. Taylor.

Miller missed out on all of the 2019 season after sustaining a torn ACL in the Houston Texans’ preseason video game versus theDallas Cowboys He handled to get in simply one week of practice after coming off the Physically Unable to Perform list in August.

The 29-year-old hurried for 2,934 backyards and 13 goals in 3 active seasons with theTexans He likewise drew in 92 receptions for 678 backyards and 5 ratings. he was a Pro Bowl choice in 2018.

Miller has actually hurried for 5,864 backyards and 32 goals and included 209 receptions for 1,565 backyards with 8 ratings in 7 active seasons with the Miami Dolphins andTexans He was chosen by the Dolphins in the 4th round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Patriots opened the day with 77 gamers on the lineup.

(Field Level Media) OLUSSPORT Reuters United States Online Report Sports News 20200905T171544 +0000