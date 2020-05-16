RB Leipzig vs Freiburg confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Bundesliga fixture today

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and upstarts RB Leipzig resume their marketing campaign by internet hosting Freiburg.

Leipzig sit 5 factors behind league leaders Bayern Munich and have to win to keep up their hopes of snatching the title.

But it needs to be a detailed match. Leipzig drew their final two Bundesliga outings earlier than the coronavirus lockdown and misplaced 2-1 to Freiburg earlier within the season.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

Freiburg are in the meantime hopeful of successful a spot within the Europa League, however should be at their easiest so stun Leipzig for a second time.

Here’s every thing you should know:

What time is the sport?

The match kicks off at 2.30pm.

Where can I watch it?

The match will probably be proven dwell on BT Sport.

Subscribers are in a position to stream the sport on-line by way of the BT Sport web site.

Confirmed line-ups

RB Leipzig beginning lineup:

Gulacsi; Klostermann, Adams, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Laimer, Kampl, Angelino; Poulsen, Nkunku; Werner

Freiburg beginning lineup:

Schwolow; Lienhart, Gulde, Heintz, Schmid, Gunter, Hofler, Koch, Grifo, Sallai, Holer

Odds

Leipzig: 1/3

Draw: 4/1

Freiburg: 9/1

Prediction

Leipzig are an exhilarating younger group however will miss Dayot Upamecano on the again, who’s suspended. They ought to have sufficient to win, however count on objectives at each ends, particularly because the gamers start to tire.

Leipzig 3-2 Freiburg