RB Leipzig v PSG Match Report, 18/08/2020, UEFA Champions League

RB Leipzig 0-3 PSG: Di Maria shines as French champions reach very first last

The Argentine played a part in all 3 objectives as his side travelled past the German attire

Paris Saint-Germain alleviated to a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in Lisbon to reach their very first Champions League last and stay on course for an extraordinary quadruple.

PSG required 2 objectives in interruption time to conquer Atalanta in the last round however had far less problem seeing off Atletico Madrid’s conquerors Leipzig on Tuesday.

Angel Di Maria crossed for Marquinhos to power in the opener after 11 minutes and after that made money from some superb Neymar hoax to double his side’s tally prior to half-time.

And the Argentinian likewise established the 3rd for Juan Bernat as PSG scheduled a location in Sunday’s last versus either Bayern Munich or Lyon, with that other semi-final to occur on Wednesday.

Neymar played a substantial part in PSG’s return versus Atalanta and ought to have signed up inside 355 seconds of this tie, just to strike the post when played tidy through.

The French side were improved by the return of Kylian Mbappe to their beginning line-up and he had a half-volley properly eliminated a minute later on for a handball versus Neymar.

However, Leipzig might not settle and Thomas Tuchel’s side remained in front not long after when Di Maria’s wicked …