RB Leipzig 2 – 2 Hertha

Krzysztof Piatek’s late penalty secured Hertha Berlin a tough-fought 2-2 draw as 10-man RB Leipzig missed the prospect to maneuver as much as second within the Bundesliga.

With the scores stage at 1-1 after Marko Grujic’s opener for Hertha was cancelled out by Lukas Klostermann, the sport appeared to swing within the guests’ favour when Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg was despatched off for 2 bookable offences halfway via the second half.

But a howler from Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein seemed to have handed Leipzig all three factors when Patrik Schick’s strike squirmed into the again of the web 5 minutes after Halstenberg’s dismissal.

But Hertha made the numerical benefit rely as Matheus Cunha was introduced down within the field by Ademola Lookman, permitting Piatek to proceed the Berlin membership’s resurgence underneath Bruno Labbadia with the equaliser eight minutes from time.

The draw – Leipzig’s 10th within the Bundesliga this season – places any lingering title aspirations to mattress for Julian Nagelsmann’s facet, who stay third within the desk, whereas Hertha keep 11th after extending their unbeaten run to 5 video games.

Full report back to comply with…

What’s subsequent?

Hertha Berlin host Augsburg within the Bundesliga on Saturday at 2.30pm, whereas Leipzig journey to Koln on Monday at 7.30pm.