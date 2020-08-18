RB Leipzig 0 – 3 PSG

Paris Saint-Germain reached their very first Champions League last with a dominant screen to beat RB Leipzig 3-0 at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Marquinhos set Thomas Tuchel’s side on their method, heading house Angel Di Maria’s complimentary- kick (13) prior to Di Maria doubled PSG’s lead 3 minutes prior to the break following an error by Peter Gulacsi.

Juan Bernat glanced in PSG’s 3rd 11 minutes into the reboot from another Di Maria cross while Neymar struck the post two times in a one- sided semi- last.

In the climax to a gripping fortnight of European football, PSG will deal with the winners of Bayern Munich’s last 4 clash with Lyon on Wednesday night as they look for to mark their 50th anniversary with a very first Champions League prize.

Marquinhos increases to head house his 5th objective of the season on Tuesday

